Venezuelans, Cubans ‘among deportees to Liberia’ under Trump deal

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Liberia’s capital, Monrovia, as the country prepares to receive deportees from the United States under a new agreement. Picture:

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People deported by the US to Liberia will mostly hail from Latin American countries including Cuba and Venezuela, Liberia’s information minister told Reuters, as authorities prepared to receive the first deportation flight on Thursday.

The West African nation announced on Tuesday that it had agreed to accept up to 1,200 third-country deportees from the US in the next 12 months, the latest of several deals the Trump administration has implemented on the continent to accelerate removals.

A government statement on Tuesday said the deportees would come from “African and western hemisphere ​countries”, without specifying, while the state department did not provide details on nationalities.

Liberia’s information minister, Jerolinmek Piah, told Reuters that “most of the people are from Latin American countries — some from Venezuela, Cuba, Colombia and others.”

He said the International Organisation for Migration and the UN refugee agency would help provide services for them, as has been the case elsewhere in Africa.

Third-country deportees have in most cases obtained legal protection against repatriation after US immigration ​judges ruled they risked torture or other abuses in their home countries.

Washington has defended the third-country ​deals as lawful, although rights groups and advocates have said the details are opaque and many of the deportees were ultimately repatriated.

Liberia said on Tuesday the deportees would be received “as guests” who could leave when they wanted and apply for asylum in Liberia.

Liberia said the first flight, due to arrive on Thursday, would transport 20 deportees. It has not provided information on their nationalities.

It said Monrovia was not demanding compensation but that the government would receive “support to help manage the programme and ​strengthen its migration system more broadly”.

The US this year awarded $5m (R80.7m) to Liberia for “migration management activities”.

Reuters