Ghana bars unrefined artisanal gold dore exports from September 1

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Africa’s top gold producer created GoldBod last year as the sole authorised buyer and exporter of artisanal gold, helping boost output and foreign currency inflows. File photo:

Ghana’s GoldBod has ordered that artisanal gold dore purchased by self-financing aggregators for export must be refined locally from September 1, effectively banning exports of unrefined dore under those arrangements, according to a statement.

The directive is the latest step in GoldBod’s tightening grip on Ghana’s vast artisanal gold sector, mirroring a broader regional push to retain more value from mineral exports.

Africa’s top gold producer created GoldBod last year as the sole authorised buyer and exporter of artisanal gold, helping boost output and foreign currency inflows.

The directive, issued by GoldBod on Monday, states that no gold dore purchased under arrangements with approved off-takers may be exported in unrefined form from September 1.

All such gold must be refined at refineries approved or designated by the board before export applications are considered, GoldBod said.

Self-financing aggregators, licensed buyers that source gold using their own funds, have been instructed to amend existing off-take agreements with approved buyers by August 31 to incorporate the local refining requirement.

GoldBod said it would approve exports only after confirming that the gold had been refined in Ghana, refining charges had been settled and all assay, regulatory and export requirements had been met. Refinery cost will be borne by either the aggregator or the approved off-taker.

Failure to comply could attract sanctions, including licence revocation, GoldBod said.

GoldBod exported 104 tonnes of artisanal gold in 2025 and is on track to match or exceed that volume this year.

Reuters