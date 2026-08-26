Tanzania’s vice-president resigns after less than a year

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No reason has been given after Tanzania’s vice-president Emmanuel Nchimbi stepped away from his post. Picture:

Tanzania’s vice-president has resigned less than a year into the job and President Samia Suluhu Hassan has accepted the resignation, a government spokesperson said, without citing a reason.

Emmanuel John Nchimbi will leave office on September 4, having served since November last year, the spokesperson added in Tuesday’s statement on X.

“Constitutional procedures to appoint another vice-president of the United Republic of Tanzania will be undertaken,” it said.

Nchimbi was previously the secretary general of the president’s ruling party, Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

He drew criticism from some in the party for remarks last month they considered unnecessary, when he told an event hosted by a rights group that he would urge Tanzanians to fight for a new constitution.

“A constitution that leads us toward development, not just material and economic development, but the development of dignity and the human worth of every person living in Tanzania,” Nchimbi said in the commercial capital of Dar es Salaam.

Hassan emerged the winner of last year’s presidential election, securing nearly 98% in a vote marred by deadly violence.

A government-appointed inquiry panel said at least 518 people were killed in the unrest, spurred by the exclusion of leading opposition candidates from the elections.

Reuters