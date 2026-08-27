Wildfires kill 12 people across Algerian provinces

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The fatalities included five people in Jijel province, four in Bejaia and three in Tizi Ouzou. Picture:

At least 12 people died in wildfires that swept through several Algerian provinces, interior minister Said Sayoud said late on Wednesday, amid a severe heatwave gripping North Africa.

The fatalities included five people in Jijel province, four in Bejaia and three in Tizi Ouzou.

Sayoud said 54 people had suffered burn injuries, including six in critical condition who are in intensive care.

Algeria’s civil protection services recorded 154 wildfires across the country on Wednesday. At least 36 fires were reported in Bejaia province alone, of which 18 had been brought under control.

The fires come as an exceptional heatwave sweeps across North Africa, particularly Tunisia and Algeria.

Reuters