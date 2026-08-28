Nigerian gunmen raise over $5m from mass kidnappings, study finds

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Researchers say 7,825 people were kidnapped in the year ending June 2026. The Boko Haram faction got over $5m, security consultancy SBM estimates. Picture:

Nigerian kidnappers have collected nearly $5.8m (about R92.7m) in ransom payments in the past year from civilian abductions, a crime that is crippling education and eroding public trust in the government, a security consultancy said on Wednesday.

Nigeria’s SBM Intelligence said 7,825 people were kidnapped between July 2025 and June 2026, up 66% from the year before. At least 1,142 people were killed, and total confirmed ransom payments more than tripled to 7.78-billion naira (about R92.4m), it said.

The figures were compiled from media reports, interviews and publicly available information, and SBM said they were conservative because many ransom payments were never disclosed.

A faction of the Islamist group Boko Haram collected 90% of the recorded ransom payments from kidnappings in the northeast, but there were more incidents and victims in the northwest, according to SBM.

The findings were released as Nigeria’s president ordered security forces to rescue as many as 600 civilians kidnapped last week in north-central Niger state.

The presidency and military did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report’s findings.

The kidnap-for-ransom industry is at the centre of Nigeria’s expanding security crisis as gunmen target schools, villages and main roads. Kidnappers, who include heavily armed bandits and Islamist militants, hold their victims for weeks or months until payments are made.

SBM estimated that Boko Haram, which is known as Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati Wal-Jihad, received about 7-billion naira, mainly from two mass incidents where more than 300 people were seized in each event.

About 315 pupils and staff were seized from a school in Papiri, Niger state, in November 2025. Schools remain routinely targeted over a decade after Boko Haram’s raid on a school in Borno’s Chibok that brought such kidnappings to international attention.

“School abductions have resurged, with the Papiri attack reviving a tactic whose costs ripple through education, farming and public trust,” the SBM report said.

Nigeria’s security crisis is likely to be a central issue in the next elections in January 2027.

When he came to power three years ago, President Bola Tinubu pledged — like his predecessors — to tackle insecurity, but analysts say the recent wave of kidnappings shows the policy has failed to deliver tangible progress.

“Without a co-ordinated strategy that targets both the profitability of the crime and its roots, Nigeria risks entrenching kidnapping not merely as a criminal industry but as a funding mechanism for the very groups that most threaten its stability,” SBM said.

Reuters