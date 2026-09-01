Africa

45 sheep stolen from Free State farm, police call for assistance

Some of the animals were found with their throats cut on the Steynsrus-Arlington gravel road

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Two men, aged 33 and 59, believed to be livestock owners and part of the vigilante group that allegedly kidnapped, shot and severely assaulted the victims after accusing them of criminality, were arrested on Saturday at about 2pm.
A Steynsrus farmer has opened a case of stock theft after losing 45 sheep, some of whom were slain. Picture: (123RF/Dmitry Pichugin/ File photo)

A Free State farmer lost 45 sheep to stock theft over the weekend.

Heilbron police are investigating the theft of 16 SA Meat Merino ewes, and 29 SA Meat Merino lambs from the farm in the Steynsrus district.

Some of the sheep were found on the Steynsrus-Arlington gravel road with their throats cut.

Any member of the public with information that can assist the investigation is requested to contact W/O Henry Greeff at 082 627 7577. Alternatively, the information can be submitted anonymously on #MySAPSApp or call the SAPS #CrimeStop number 08600 10111.

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