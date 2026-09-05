US phases out $45m annual support for Namibia HIV programme

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The US will start phasing out its financial support for Namibia’s HIV response programmes, the latest among Southern African countries to feel the effects of the withdrawal of foreign aid by the US administration.

The US will provide Namibia with $45m for its HIV response in the 2027 fiscal year but the country would then start funding its own HIV programmes, with the US only providing “technical co-operation,” both countries said in statement.

Namibia has received about $45m annually through the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief in recent years. The US says it has contributed more than $1.1bn to Namibia’s HIV response since 2003.

While the withdrawal of the funding was expected since the Trump administration’s “America First” approach to foreign aid was announced, it follows Namibia’s rejection of proposed provisions for sharing health data and biological specimens with the US. Namibia cited privacy, sovereignty and legal concerns for its decision.

The Trump administration has been entering into country-by-country agreements that Washington says will reduce donor dependency, increase domestic financing and safeguard American interests. The US has signed agreements with about 30 countries since late last year, many of them in Africa.

But Ghana rejected a proposed agreement over access to sensitive health data, Zimbabwe withdrew from a $367m package over similar concerns, and a court challenge has put Kenya’s $2.5bn agreement on hold. Zambia has also objected to data-sharing demands.

Namibian officials previously said the proposed provisions in their original form were “not in compliance with Namibia’s national laws” and infringed constitutional privacy protections and national sovereignty over biological resources".

Both governments are reported to be negotiating a new bilateral health agreement.

The joint statement said Namibia had surpassed UNAIDS targets by achieving a target of 96% of people living with HIV knowing their status, 98% of those diagnosed receiving treatment, and 98% of those treated having achieved viral suppression.

“Over the next year, this support will transition into a technical co-operation model as the HIV response is fully integrated into Namibia’s sustainable national health system, in line with Namibia’s national laws,” the governments said in a joint statement.

The US recently announced the phasing out of more than $400m support annually for South Africa’s HIV programmes. It has also started a “phased drawdown” of the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief, a programme that has supported South Africa’s battle against HIV and Aids for the last 20 years and is widely credited with saving more than 20 million lives over that period.

AP