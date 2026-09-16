Gold mine collapse kills at least 67 people in remote Sudan region

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The medical group said the death toll could increase as search and rescue operations were still ongoing in search of survivors or people trapped beneath the rubble.

A gold mine collapse killed at least 67 people in a remote area in Sudan, a medical group and survivors said on Wednesday.

The tragedy happened in al-Zara gold mine in the town of Nuhud in West Kodporan province. The area is controlled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which has been at war with the country’s military for more than three years.

Survivors said the collapse occurred late on Tuesday and many people are still missing.

The medical group said the death toll could increase as search and rescue operations were still ongoing in search of survivors or people trapped beneath the rubble.

Al-Amin Suliman, a miner, said there were people trapped in the mine, which includes several shafts.

Khairal-Sayed Gabara, a survivor, described the collapse as “massive,” adding that machinery required to remove the collapsed soil and rubble wasn’t readily available.

Sudan is a major gold producer but mine collapses are common due to poor safety standards.

Similar incidents in recent years include a 2023 collapse that killed 14 miners and one in 2021 that claimed 38 lives.

AP