Nigeria sends police amendment bill to state assemblies for ratification

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The bill must be approved by at least two-thirds of Nigeria's state assemblies, or 24 of the 36 states, before it can become law. Picture:

Nigeria’s parliament has sent a constitutional amendment bill that would establish state police forces to the country’s 36 state assemblies for ratification, advancing a key security overhaul by President Bola Tinubu as he faces mounting pressure over worsening insecurity ahead of January elections.

National assembly clerk Kamoru Ogunlana said the Constitution Bill, 2026, which contains provisions for state police, has been cleared by federal lawmakers and sent to Nigeria’s 36 state assemblies for consideration.

Ogunlana said the national assembly had asked states to return their resolutions within 30 days, but added the timeframe was administrative and not constitutionally binding.

The bill must be approved by at least two-thirds of state assemblies, or 24 of the 36 states, before it can become law.

Supporters said state police would improve responses to local security threats by decentralising policing powers from the federal government.

Other constitutional amendment proposals awaiting final approval include local government autonomy, independent candidacy, reserved legislative seats for women, and citizenship by investment.

If ratified by the required number of state assemblies, it would be one of the most sweeping changes to Nigeria’s security and governance framework since the country returned to civilian rule in 1999.

Reuters