Nigerians protest as hundreds remain captive a month after mass kidnapping

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Parents protest, calling for the release of their children, as many remain in the custody of their captors. Picture:

Residents of Nigeria’s north-central Niger protested on Monday over the abduction of hundreds of people who they say remained in captivity a month after gunmen attacked several communities in one of the country’s largest mass kidnappings.

The protesters, from Dekara and neighbouring communities in Borgu district, where residents said armed men abducted about 600 people, mostly women, children and the elderly, converged on the local government headquarters in New Bussa to demand the captives’ release.

Borgu, about 300km from the state capital Minna, lies along Nigeria’s border with Benin to the west.

Let a head count be conducted in the villages. That will be the best way to establish if our claim is true or not — Abdullahi Yahaya Sadauki, president of the Borgu Youths Development Association,

The protest increases pressure on President Bola Tinubu’s government to tackle insecurity, a hot issue ahead of elections in January 2027.

Though Tinubu ordered an immediate rescue operation after the August 21 attacks, the kidnap victims have yet to be found.

“Security agencies have been mobilised, but we are yet to get any response from them. The government is definitely making efforts to rescue the people,” said Niger state commissioner for information Obed Nuhu Nana.

‘Close to 700’ in captivity

Residents have previously said about 600 people were abducted but authorities have not given a number.

Abdullahi Yahaya Sadauki, president of the Borgu Youths Development Association, said communities estimated close to 700 people were being held by kidnappers.

Reuters could not independently verify the figure.

“Let a head count be conducted in the villages. That will be the best way to establish if our claim is true or not,” Sadauki said.

We want the government to take action — Hanifa Konkoso

Abdulmutallib Dindey, a member of the youth association and among the protesters, said insecurity had restricted residents’ access to markets and healthcare.

Hanifa Konkoso, 26, said shops were closed in Borgu despite Monday being a market day as residents observed a shutdown.

“We want the government to take action,” she said, adding residents continue pressing authorities to secure the release of the captives and restore security.

Reuters