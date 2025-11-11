Trump threatens air traffic controllers who fail to return to work as flight cancellations jump

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A pilot carries a suitcase and a coffee cup while walking past travellers near a Chicago Blackhawks logo as flight delays persist amid FAA measures more than a month into the ongoing US government shutdown at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, US, on November 10 2025.

US President Donald Trump on Monday demanded air traffic controllers return to work as travellers endured another day of flight cancellations, which the administration ordered to manage staff shortages during the government shutdown.

Trump’s comment came after the US aviation system suffered serious disruptions in recent days as air traffic controller absences soared while they worked without pay. Some are absent, as they need to work second jobs or cannot afford childcare.

An airline trade group said 1.2-million customers on Saturday and Sunday had flights delayed or cancelled due to air traffic issues.

Threatening to curtail the pay of any controller who did not return to work, Trump said he would award those who have not taken time off during the 41-day shutdown $10,000 (R171,438) bonuses and would welcome the resignations of the rest.

“All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!! Anyone who doesn’t will be substantially ‘docked’,” Trump wrote on social media. “REPORT TO WORK IMMEDIATELY.”

Even before the shutdown, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was about 3,500 air traffic controllers short of targeted staffing levels. Many had been working mandatory overtime and six-day weeks.

Officials said it was unclear how the White House could deny pay under the controllers’ union contract once the government reopens, as Trump threatened, or how the president would pay for the proposed $10,000 bonuses.

“I don’t know — I’ll get it from someplace,” Trump told Fox News late on Monday.

There were strong indications the longest government shutdown in US history will end later this week after a compromise was approved by the US Senate late on Monday. But it was unclear when Congress would give its final approval and when airline operations could return to normal as the US approaches the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

About 20% to 40% of air traffic controllers have been absent on any given day at the 30 biggest US airports during the shutdown, the FAA said last week.

Despite Trump’s threatening social media post, the FAA reported late on Monday that it had staffing issues at nearly two dozen air traffic facilities in the US.

The FAA imposed ground delay or ground stop programmes due to staffing issues at nine airports — including Houston, New York, Newark, Chicago, San Francisco, Phoenix and Las Vegas — and it was slowing flights in Florida. Airlines have cancelled more than 2,380 US flights and delayed 8,900 on Monday, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website.

Given how extensive the disruptions were, airline executives were pessimistic that the FAA would lift the restrictions soon.

On Sunday 2,950 flights were cancelled and nearly 11,200 delayed in the single worst day for flight disruptions since the government shutdown began on October 1.

Shares of the biggest US carriers, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, turned negative after Trump’s social media post.

The FAA instructed airlines to cut 4% of daily flights starting last week at 40 major airports. That is scheduled to rise to 6% on Tuesday and then hit 10% on Friday.

Staffing issues worsened over the weekend, and the number of air traffic control centres with staff shortages rose to 81 on Saturday, the peak since the start of the shutdown, transportation secretary Sean Duffy said on Sunday. Duffy has sought to retain controllers who could retire, speed hiring and undertake a $12.5bn (R214.31bn) overhaul of air traffic control systems.

Asked about Trump’s comments, including the bonus plan, National Air Traffic Controllers Association president Nick Daniels said on Monday controllers would appreciate any recognition.

“We’ll work with the administration. Air traffic controllers will continue to show up during this shutdown,” he said.

Trump scolded controllers who have taken time off and called those who have continued to work “GREAT PATRIOTS”.

Representative Rick Larsen, the top Democrat on the House of Representatives committee overseeing the FAA, said the controllers “deserve our thanks and appreciation, not unhinged attacks on their patriotism.”

Airlines urged quick approval of a bill the US Senate voted to advance on Sunday that would reopen the government. It was unclear when Duffy would lift the flight restrictions.

“The government shutdown must end, and so must the disruption caused to our customers and the federal employees who are being forced to work without pay,” Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan said.

American Airlines said more than 250,000 customers’ flights were cancelled or delayed over the weekend. “This is simply unacceptable, and everyone deserves better,” American COO David Seymour told employees.

The FAA said late on Sunday it was also suspending private-plane traffic at 12 airports with air traffic control staff shortages, including Chicago O’Hare and Reagan Washington National.

Reuters