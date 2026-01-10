Business

Stand-off brewing over liquor tax

Treasury is considering raising certain alcohol excise duties in a bid to curb excessive consumption

Khulekani Magubane

Khulekani Magubane

Financial reporter

The National Treasury building in Pretoria.
The National Treasury building in Pretoria. (Russel Roberts)

The alcohol industry is holding its breath after a recent meeting with the Treasury to discuss possible changes to alcohol excise duties that could raise beer excise by 20%, among other measures.

Business Times understands that the Treasury held a virtual meeting with alcohol producers in November to discuss proposed excise adjustments to wine and beer aimed at reducing alcohol consumption.

Alcohol companies confirmed the meeting, with wine, beer and spirits producers warning that excise increases that push prices above inflation could drive consumers towards the illicit alcohol market — undermining both revenue collection and efforts to reduce consumption.

Click here to read more.


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

DBE HR official fingered in matric papers leak

2

WATCH | Umalusi to withhold results of 40 pupils linked to 2025 exam paper breach

3

SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Unlike Amakhosi, history alone won’t secure ANC’s future

4

Residents confront Ramaphosa with dire state of services

5

KZN premier Ntuli backs Mkhwanazi for second term

Related Articles