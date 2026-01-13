Business

Port of Maputo achieves record volumes in 2025

Rail volumes surge 17%, reinforcing the port’s position as a key Southern African logistics hub

Jacqueline Mackenzie

Companies Reporter

The port of Maputo. Picture: Supplied
The Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC), in which logistics group Grindrod owns a 24.7% stake, reported record volumes in 2025, reinforcing the port’s position as a key regional logistics hub.

The Port of Maputo handled 32-million tonnes, a 3.4% increase compared with the previous year, the MPDC said on Tuesday.

The MPDC holds the main concession to operate the port of Maputo. Grindrod operates specific terminals within the port, including the TCM dry bulk terminal under sub-concessions, and the overall port concession was recently extended to 2058.

“This performance reinforces the port’s position as a key regional logistics hub and reflects the resilience and efficiency of the integrated port and corridor system,” the MPDC said.

MPDC’s direct operations also reached a record level, with 15.2-million tonnes handled, up 6.4% year-on-year, which the group said reflects the impact of sustained investments in infrastructure, systems and human capital and improvements in operational efficiency.

