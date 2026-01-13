US House approves Agoa extension, sends bill to Senate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The African Growth and Opportunity Act was first enacted in 2000 to provide duty-free access to the US market for eligible sub-Saharan countries and products. Stock photo.

The US House of Representatives passed a bill on Monday that would renew Washington’s preferential trade programme for some African countries through to 2028.

The House approved the extension for the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), first enacted in 2000 to provide duty-free access to the US market for eligible sub-Saharan countries and products, by a vote of 340 to 54, the House press gallery said in a posting on the social media website X.

The bill will next go to the Senate.

