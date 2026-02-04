Vodacom third quarter revenue boosted by Egypt, international business

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub says encouraging momentum in the third quarter underscores his confidence in the group’s medium-term growth trajectory. Picture: Vodacom

Vodacom has reported a strong third quarter performance, boosted by sustained growth in Egypt and its international business.

Group revenue grew 11% to R43.9bn in the quarter ended December, and by 11.7% on a normalised basis, which presents performance on a comparable basis.

Group service revenue grew 12.7%, with normalised growth of 13.6%.

South African service revenue increased 1.4%. Egypt grew service revenue by 39% to R9.5bn, with Egypt financial services revenue up 59.4%.

International business service revenue increased by 12.6%, with normalised growth accelerating to 15.4%, Vodacom said in a statement on Wednesday.

Click here to read more.