Business

Ramokgopa says hidden risks complicate just energy transition funding

Khulekani Magubane

Khulekani Magubane

Financial reporter

July 31, 2025.Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa brief the media during the ITP RFQ launch of transforming South Africa's Energy future and Economic growth prospects held at JSE in Sandton Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day
Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

Electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says factors such as exchange rate risks, fees and other non-price conditions have added a layer of complexity to South Africa’s just energy transition partnership (JETP) funding efforts.

In a written question from parliament, DA MP Kevin Mileham asked the minister on what basis he had concluded that JETP funding was not competitive, given that the German KfW facility offers a fixed interest rate of 4.31% compared to South African government bond yields of approximately 8.43%.

“A direct comparison between a foreign-currency fixed rate and domestic South African government bond yields is not like-for-like. A competitiveness assessment must consider the all-in, risk-adjusted cost,” Ramokgopa replied.

As of December 31 last year, $7.56m (about R128m), or 85%, of JET grants had been allocated, and all $726m of JET policy-based loan funds had been allocated. About 28% (highly concessional $940m) of JET concessional loans have been allocated, and $310m, or 8%, of JET commercial instruments have been deployed.

Read the full story here.


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