More than 8,000 US flights delayed as air traffic control absences persist

According to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, there were more than 8,000 US flight delays by 11pm ET on Sunday, an increase from about 5,300 on Saturday.

US transportation secretary Sean Duffy said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) experienced air traffic control staffing issues at 22 locations on Saturday, and additional shortages were expected to lead to more flight delays and cancellations in the days ahead.

According to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, there were more than 8,000 US flight delays by 11pm ET on Sunday, an increase from about 5,300 on Saturday. Delays have often been above average since the government shutdown began on October 1.

Southwest Airlines had 45%, or 2,000 flights, delayed on Sunday, while American Airlines had nearly 1,200, or a third, of its flights delayed, according to FlightAware. United Airlines had 24%, or 739 flights, delayed and Delta Air Lines had 610 flights, or 17%, delayed.

About 13,000 air traffic controllers and about 50,000 transportation security administration officers must work even though they are not being paid during the shutdown.

Increased air travel delays and cancellations are being closely watched as observers look for indications the shutdown is making life harder for Americans. That could pressure lawmakers to break the budget deadlock that led to the shutdown.

The FAA on Saturday had 22 “triggers” that indicated shortages of air traffic controllers, Duffy told the Fox News Sunday Morning Futures programme. He said the figure was “one of the highest we’ve seen in the system” since October 1.

“That’s a sign the controllers are wearing thin,” Duffy said.

The FAA said ground delay programmes had been issued because of staffing shortages on Sunday at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, Washington’s Reagan National Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport. An earlier ground stop was issued at Los Angeles International Airport but was later withdrawn.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has warned flight disruptions will increase as controllers miss their first full pay cheque on Tuesday.

Air traffic controllers received a pay cheque two weeks ago at 90% of their regular pay. Tuesday’s pay day would have been for their first pay period solely for work in October.

Controllers facing the prospect of missing a federal pay cheque are looking for other sources of income, Duffy said.

“They’re taking second jobs, they’re out there looking,” he said.

The FAA is about 3,500 air traffic controllers short of targeted staffing levels and many had been working mandatory overtime and six-day weeks before the shutdown.

In 2019, during a 35-day shutdown, the number of absences by controllers and transportation security officers rose as workers missed pay cheques, extending wait times at some airport checkpoints. Authorities were forced to slow air traffic in New York and Washington.

Duffy and other Republicans have criticised Democrats for opposing a “clean” short-term funding bill with no strings attached. Democrats have criticised Trump and Republicans for refusing to negotiate over health care subsidies that expire at the end of the year.

Reuters