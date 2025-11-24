Ukraine’s coalition of the willing to hold a call on Tuesday, says EU Commission spokesperson

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Nato secretary general Mark Rutte and Netherland's Prime Minister Dick Schoof after a 'coalition of the willing' meeting in London on October 24 2025.

The leaders of the countries comprising the “coalition of the willing” of allies supporting Ukraine will hold a video conference call on Tuesday to discuss peace talks, said the European Commission’s spokesperson.

“A lot of work remains to be done regarding Ukraine peace proposals,” she told reporters during the daily briefing held in Brussels.

“Work continues on our side regarding reparations loan, and this is becoming more urgent.”

Reuters