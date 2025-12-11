Trump launches gold card programme for expedited visas with R16.9m price tag

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Donald Trump’s administration officially launched his “Trump Gold Card” visa programme on Wednesday to provide a pathway, with a steep price, for non-US citizens to get expedited permission to live in the US.

The website Trumpcard.gov, with an “apply now” button, allows interested applicants to pay a $15,000 (R254,563) fee to the department of homeland security for speedy processing.

After going through a background check or vetting process, applicants must make a “contribution” - the website calls it a “gift” - of $1m (R16.9m) to get the visa, similar to a green card, which allows them to live and work in the US.

“Basically it’s a green card, but much better. Much more powerful, a much stronger path,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “A path is a big deal. Have to be great people.”

Commerce secretary Howard Lutnick said about 10,000 people signed up for the gold card during a pre-registration period and he expected many more to do so.

“I would expect over time we’d sell thousands of the cards and raise billions, billions of dollars,” Lutnick told Reuters in a brief interview.

Lutnick said the gold card programme would bring people into the US who would benefit the economy. He compared that to “average” green card holders, who he said earned less money than average Americans and were more likely to be on or have family members on public assistance. He did not provide evidence for the assertion.

Trump’s administration has pursued a broad crackdown on immigration, deporting hundreds of thousands of people who were in the country illegally and taking measures to discourage legal immigration.

The gold card programme is the Trump version of a counter balance to that, designed to make money for the US Treasury in the same way the president, a former New York businessman and reality television host, has claimed his tariff program has successfully done.

Lutnick said there was also a corporate version of the gold card that allowed companies to get expedited visas for employees they wanted to work in the US for a $2m (R33.9m) contribution per employee.

Reuters