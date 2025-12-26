World

South Korea prosecutor seeks 10-year jail term for ex-president Yoon, Yonhap says

Reuters Reuters

Reuters

Former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant. Picture: REUTERS/KIM HONG JI
Former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant.

South Korea’s special prosecutor requested a 10-year prison sentence for former president Yoon Suk Yeol on charges including obstructing attempts to arrest him after his failed bid to impose martial law, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday.

Prosecutors have accused the ousted president of trying to block investigators seeking to arrest him in January by barricading himself inside the presidential compound.

The request is the first jail term sought by special prosecutors over the multiple charges Yoon faces.

Reuters


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

187 babies born in Eastern Cape on Christmas Day

2

Broos says Bafana won’t focus on individuals like Salah against Egypt

3

Australia slightly ahead after day of batting carnage in MCG Ashes Test

4

US says it struck Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria

5

Triple murder in Nyanga on Christmas Day, witness elimination suspected

Related Articles