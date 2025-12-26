Two dead in Palestinian attack in northern Israel, police say

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two people were killed in a stabbing and ramming attack by a Palestinian in northern Israel, Israeli authorities said on Friday.

Israel’s emergency services said one man, aged about 68, had been run over and had died. Israel’s public broadcaster said a woman, aged about 20, had been stabbed to death. A further two people suffered mild injuries, it said.

Israeli police said the alleged attacker was a Palestinian resident of the occupied West Bank.

Reuters