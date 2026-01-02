About 40 killed, more than 100 injured in New Year’s Eve fire at Swiss ski resort bar

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The area is cordoned off with forensic tents behind white screens set up in front of the bar in the upscale Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana.

About 40 people were killed and 115 injured when a fire ripped through a crowded bar during a New Year’s Eve party in the upscale Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana, officials said on Thursday.

Police said the fire broke out at 1.30am as revellers were celebrating in a bar called Le Constellation in the resort in southwestern Switzerland, which locals said was popular with teenagers.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin described the disaster as “one of the worst tragedies our country has ever known” and said most of the dead were young people.

The cause of the blaze, initially reported as an explosion, remained unclear but authorities said the fire appeared to be an accident rather than an attack.

Authorities warned that naming the victims or establishing a definitive death toll would take time because many bodies were badly burnt. Experts were using dental and DNA records to try to identify the dead.

Video footage verified by Reuters showed fire spreading from the building, and witnesses described scenes of panic and confusion as people rushed to get out.

“There were people screaming, and then people lying on the ground, probably dead,” said 21-year-old Samuel Rapp, who saw the aftermath of the fire. “They had jackets over their faces.”

The head of the local canton’s police, Frederic Gisler, said about 40 people were presumed to be dead and 115 were injured, most of them seriously. He said it was too early to give details on the identities of the dead and injured but Italian authorities said six Italians were missing and 13 in hospital.

Two young French women who said they were in the bar told France’s BFM TV they saw the fire start in the basement section of the club after a bottle containing “birthday candles” was held too close to the wooden ceiling.

“The fire spread across the ceiling super quickly,” one of the two women, who identified themselves as Emma and Albane, told BFM TV. Thy said they were able to climb a narrow staircase to the ground floor and escape the building. Minutes later, the fire had reached the ground floor too, they said.

BFM showed a video of a waitress carrying a champagne bottle with a lit “fountain candle” through the bar, one of many in Crans-Montana, a fashionable ski centre with an array of boutiques, luxury hotels and restaurants. The footage did not show the fire breaking out.

Local prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud said an investigation had been opened into the blaze at the bar, which Swiss company records showed was owned by a French couple, but she said it was too early to comment on possible safety failures.

“There are many circumstances to be clarified. The most likely scenario at present is that a widespread fire caused an explosion,” she told a press conference.

Witnesses said many of those celebrating in the bar appeared to be from different countries. Foreign governments were calling to establish whether their nationals were among the victims, but were facing a lengthy process because the severity of burns had rendered identification challenging, one European official said.

“We met the families this afternoon. It’s terrible to be in front of them because of their fear, apprehension and terrible anxiety and we don’t have all the answers. We won’t have them straight away because identifying them will take time. It’s a terrible situation on the ground. Unimaginable,” Mathias Reynard, president of the Valais cantonal government, told Reuters, his voice breaking.

Eight French people were missing, the French foreign ministry said, adding it could not rule out French nationals were among the dead.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to his Swiss counterpart to offer assistance. Three survivors of the fire have been moved to French hospitals and more transfers were under way, the ministry said.

Italy’s ambassador to Switzerland, Gian Lorenzo Cornado, told Sky TG24 local authorities had told him the fire was started by someone letting off a firework inside the bar.

Witnesses described the injured being treated in improvised triage centres set up in a nearby bar and in a branch of UBS bank, and said many suffered after coming out of the heat of the bar into the freezing night air.

“Then it was ambulances coming back and forth as much as possible,” said Dominic Dubois, who witnessed the frantic scenes as bodies were brought out.

Video footage showed lines of ambulances queuing and helicopters landing to take victims to nearby hospitals and specialist burn units in other Swiss cities, including Lausanne and Zurich. Switzerland’s neighbours, France, Germany and Italy, also offered to treat victims in their own centres.

On Thursday morning footage from the street outside showed the area cordoned off, with forensic tents behind white screens set up in front of the bar.

Hundreds of people paid their respects to the victims at the top of the road in front of the scene on Thursday night. Dozens left flowers or lit candles on a makeshift altar in front of the police cordon as a large crowd stood in silence in the frosty night.

Crans-Montana is due to host next year’s Alpine World Ski Championships. Swiss officials said the fire was unprecedented in Switzerland.

Parmelin said on X: “What was meant to be a moment of joy turned, on the first day of the year in Crans-Montana, into mourning that touches the entire country and far beyond.”

Reuters