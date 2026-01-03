US carrying out strikes in Venezuela, US official says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A column of smoke rises during multiple explosions in the early hours of the morning, in Caracas, Venezuela, January 3 2026 in this screen shot from a video on social media.

The US is carrying out strikes inside Venezuela, a US official told Reuters early on Saturday.

The official, who was speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not provide details.

Reuters