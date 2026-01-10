Death toll in Philippines landfill collapse rises to 4

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The death toll from a landfill collapse in the central Philippines has risen to four. Stock photo

The death toll from a landfill collapse in the central Philippines has risen to four, an official said on Saturday as rescue efforts continued for dozens who remained missing.

The Binaliw landfill in the central city of Cebu collapsed on Thursday, with 110 workers on site at the time. Several structures and facilities inside the landfill were damaged during the collapse.

Cebu city mayor Nestor Archival said in a Facebook post on Saturday the death toll had risen to four and 12 other people had been sent to hospitals.

“Authorities confirmed ... detected signs of life in specific areas, requiring continued careful excavation and the deployment of a more advanced 50-tonne crane,” Archival said.

Thirty-six people were missing based on a Friday tally. An update on the number of missing was not immediately available.

Families of the missing workers remained hopeful on Saturday that they would be found alive.

Jerahmey Espinoza, whose husband was among the missing, went to the landfill in hopes of finding him.

“They haven’t seen him or located him since the disaster happened. We’re still hopeful that he’s alive,” Espinoza said.

Reuters