Trump gets new presidential limousine

The vehicles appear to be modified Cadillac Escalades, but the agency did not confirm that.

US President Donald Trump is getting new transportation — on the ground and in the sky.

This week in Davos, Switzerland, the US Secret Service began transporting Trump in newly delivered Cadillac SUVs, the agency confirmed in a social media post.

“We were excited to build upon our long-lasting relationship with General Motors as we introduced these vehicles to our protective fleet,” Secret Service director Sean Curran said.

In March, after a meeting between Trump and GM CEO Mary Barra, Curran travelled to a GM facility in Warren, Michigan, to discuss next-generation armoured SUVs. Trump raised the idea of acquiring Cadillac SUVs in the discussion with Barra.

GM and the Secret Service on Thursday did not answer questions about the new SUVs. The president traditionally often travels in an armoured Chevrolet Suburban when not in the presidential limousine.

In September 2024, the homeland security department and Secret Service awarded GM a $14.8m (R239.77m) contract for the development of the next-generation presidential limousine nicknamed “The Beast” that could be worth up to $40.8m (R656.75m) by 2029.

In August, the contract was modified to exercise an option covering $13.5m (R217.29m) in funding.

The Secret Service in March posted a photo from the visit that included a Cadillac Escalade SUV outfitted with the presidential flag next to a large picture of the presidential seal. The vehicle appears similar to the one Trump travelled in this week.

The US Air Force separately said on Thursday that Trump is on track to get a new aeroplane by summer after he was downgraded on Tuesday evening from a Boeing 747 to a smaller 757 for his Davos trip after a “minor electrical issue”.

In May, Trump accepted a luxury Boeing 747 jetliner from the government of Qatar to temporarily fly as the new Air Force One until two planes arrive from Boeing after lengthy delays. The 13-year-old former Qatari jet, which has a luxurious interior, is getting retrofitted at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars.

The air force said it sees “an anticipated delivery no later than summer 2026” and added it is “closely co-ordinating with the appropriate government entities to ensure the appropriate security measures and functional mission requirements are met”.

Last month, the air force said delivery of the first of two new Air Force One jets from Boeing had been delayed by another year to mid-2028, the latest in a series of setbacks.

Reuters