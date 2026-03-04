World

South Africa will mediate in Middle East conflict if asked: Ramaphosa

Reuters Agency

Reuters

'South Africa is always ready to play a contributing role, either in mediation or whatever. And if a gap opens or if we are asked, we always live up to our obligations,' says President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo. ( Rodger Bosch/Pool via REUTERS)

South Africa is willing to play a mediating role in the Middle East conflict if asked, President Cyril Ramaphosa told local media on the sidelines of an energy conference in Cape Town.

“South Africa is always ready to play a contributing role, either in mediation or whatever. And if a gap opens or if we are asked, we always live up to our obligations,” Ramaphosa said, according to comments broadcast on local broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.

“If the opportunity were to open, we would talk and say, there must be a ceasefire. Dialogue is always the best way of ending conflict and then ending the war. And we want this war to come to an end immediately.”

The South African government is doing everything it can to bring home its citizens stranded in the region, Ramaphosa added.

Reuters


