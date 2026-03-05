Iran launches wave of missiles at Israel, US Republicans block measure to halt US air campaign

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Interception attempts are made in Tel Aviv in Israel as missiles are launched from Iran on March 5 2026 in this screen grab from video obtained by Reuters.

Iran launched a wave of missiles at Israel early on Thursday, sending millions of residents into bomb shelters as the US-Israel war with Iran entered its sixth day and hours after moves to halt the US air assault were blocked in Washington.

Republican senators in Washington voted against a motion aimed at stopping the air campaign and requiring military action be authorised by Congress, leaving President Donald Trump’s power to direct the war largely unbound as the conflict continues to widen across the Middle East and beyond.

The US Senate voted 53 to 47 not to advance the resolution, largely along party ‌lines, with all but one Republican voting against the procedural motion and all but one Democrat supporting it.

The US–Iran war has widened sharply, with a US submarine sinking an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka on Wednesday, killing at least 80 people, and Nato air defences destroying an Iranian ballistic missile fired towards Türkiye.

The escalation came as the powerful son of Iran’s slain supreme leader emerged as a frontrunner to succeed him, suggesting Tehran was not about to buckle to pressure from the US and Israel’s military campaign that has killed hundreds and convulsed global markets.

The missile incident is the first time Türkiye, which borders Iran and has Nato’s second-largest military, has been drawn into the conflict, but US defence secretary Pete Hegseth said there was no sense it would trigger the Atlantic alliance’s collective defence clause.

The war continued to paralyse shipping through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, choking off vital Middle East oil and gas flows. Trump has pledged to provide insurance and naval escorts for ships to contain soaring costs, with oil prices rising on Thursday. At least 200 vessels remain anchored off the coast, according to Reuters estimates.

The US navy will escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz “as soon as it can” but is focused on the conflict at this time, US energy secretary Chris Wright said on Fox News on Wednesday.

“No, not yet. We’ll do that as soon as we can. Right now, our navy, and of course our military, is focused on other things, which is disarming the Iranian regime,” Wright said when asked if any commercial vessels had requested US navy assistance in the Gulf.

Asian shares rallied on Thursday after days of sharp losses, while US stocks closed up on Wednesday on hopes the war might end soon. Some traders said the improved sentiment followed a New York Times report that Iranian intelligence had reached out to the CIA early in the war about a path towards ending it.

A source from the Iranian intelligence ministry rejected the article as “absolute lies and psychological warfare in the midst of war”, Iran’s semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.

International Monetary Fund MD Kristalina Georgieva said the conflict was testing “global economic resilience”.

“This conflict, if proven to be prolonged, has obvious potential to affect global energy prices, market sentiments, growth and inflation. It would place new demands on shoulders of policy-makers everywhere,” she said at an event in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday.

Repatriation flights departed the Middle East on Wednesday as governments rushed to bring home tens of thousands of citizens stranded by the war. A British flight to repatriate UK nationals did not take off as scheduled from Oman and was rescheduled for later on Thursday, Sky News reported.

Commercial air traffic remained largely absent across much of the region, with major Gulf hubs including Dubai, the world’s busiest airport for international passengers, affected.

Khamenei’s funeral postponed

Plans were in doubt for a funeral for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, killed by Israeli forces on Saturday in the first assassination of a nation’s top ruler by an air strike.

His body had been expected to lie in state in a vast Tehran mosque from Wednesday nightg, but Iran announced three days of farewell ceremonies had been indefinitely postponed and no funeral date had been announced.

Two Iranian sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iran’s slain supreme leader, was not in Tehran when his father was killed.

Iran said the Assembly of Experts that will select the new leader would announce its decision soon, only the second time it has done so since the Islamic Republic’s founding in 1979.

Assembly member Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami told state TV the candidates had been identified but did not name them.

Israel said it would hunt down whoever was chosen. Other candidates for supreme leader include Hassan Khomeini, grandson of the Islamic Republic’s founder and a champion of the reformist faction sidelined in recent decades.

Reuters