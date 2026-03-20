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Employee dies of meningitis in north France, company says no link to UK outbreak

Reuters Agency

Reuters

People wait in line outside a meningitis vaccination hub at the Vicarage Lane Clinic in Ashford, Kent, in England on Friday, March 20, 2026. (Gareth Fuller)

An employee at French nuclear fuel company Orano’s La Hague site in Normandy has died of meningitis, the company said on Friday, adding that there was no evidence the case could be linked to a deadly outbreak in Britain.

Britain is facing an unprecedented meningitis outbreak that has killed two people in southeast England this month, with a total of 27 cases recorded.

  • The employee died on Thursday from an invasive meningococcal infection, the company said.
  • Local authorities have been notified.
  • About 50 people had been in close contact with the employee.
  • They will receive preventive antibiotic treatment for 48 hours and must remain at home for 10 days until March 29.
  • Neither France’s health ministry nor the regional health agency handling the case responded to requests for comment.

Reuters


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