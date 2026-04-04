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Eight dead after earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Afghanistan

Reuters Agency

Reuters

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Ethiopia, east of the capital Addis Ababa, early on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said. File photo.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. (123RF/vchalup)

Eight people were killed and one child was injured on Friday when a house collapsed in Kabul after an earthquake in Afghanistan, the National Disaster Management Authority said.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 177km, GFZ said.

Strong tremors were felt in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad; Kabul, in Afghanistan; and the Indian capital, New Delhi, according to Reuters witnesses.

Afghanistan, hemmed in by rugged mountains, is prone to a range of natural disasters. Its earthquakes are the most deadly, killing about 560 people on average each year.

A powerful 6.3-magnitude quake in the country in November left at least 27 dead and destroyed hundreds of houses.

Reuters

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