UK denies entry to ‘pro-Nazi, antisemitic’ Kanye West

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Britain’s Wireless music festival has been cancelled after US rapper Kanye West was blocked from entering the country, its organiser Festival Republic said on Tuesday.

The government’s interior minister has denied West’s entry into the country, Festival Republic said in a statement, adding that refunds would be issued to all ticket holders.

The update follows mounting criticism over West’s booking as a headline act at the Wireless music festival in London.

West, now known as Ye, has been criticised in the past for antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism, which have led on several occasions to his social media accounts, including on X, being barred.