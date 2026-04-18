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Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes off mountainous Nagano in Japan, NHK says

Reuters Agency

Reuters

An earthquake in Chile on Thursday is the latest in a series of quakes this week. Stock photo.
The earthquake registered a seismic intensity of upper-5 on Japan’s 1-7 scale, strong enough to make movement difficult without support. Stock image (123RF)

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5 struck the mountainous Nagano prefecture in central Japan on Saturday, the Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) said.

The quake hit Omachi in northern Nagano at about 1.20pm (4.20am GMT), NHK said, adding the Japan Meteorological Agency would hold a press conference later.

The earthquake registered a seismic intensity of upper-5 on Japan’s 1-7 scale, strong enough to make movement difficult without support.

It was not immediately clear whether there was any damage.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world’s most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about one-fifth of the world’s earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.

Reuters

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