Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russian city of Syzran

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Emergency specialists conduct rescue operations after a partial apartment building collapse in Syzran, Russia, attributed to a Ukrainian drone attack on April 22 2026.

A woman and child were killed in the Russian city of Syzran after a Ukrainian drone attack caused their apartment building to partially collapse and 12 people were injured, the regional governor said on Wednesday.

Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, governor of the Samara region, said that two apartment buildings had been hit in the attack, something he called a crime against the civilian population.

“Two people — an adult woman and a child — have died in Syzran following an attack by an enemy drone,” he said in a statement. “They were pulled from the rubble of the destroyed building’s entrance. This is a tragedy we all share,” said Fedorishchev.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians.

Ukraine has increased attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure in recent months at a time when US-brokered peace talks are on pause and Washington is focused on its war in Iran.

A large oil refinery is located in Syzran, about 1,000km from the border with Ukraine.

Reuters