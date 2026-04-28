Abu Dhabi LNG tanker tracked crossing Strait of Hormuz for first time since war began

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A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker managed by the UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has crossed the Strait of Hormuz and appears to be near India, ship-tracking data showed on Monday.

If confirmed, this will be the first loaded LNG tanker to cross the strait since the Iran war started on February 28.

The 136,357m³ tanker, which is managed by Adnoc Logistics and Services and was last seen in the Gulf on March 30, has shown up off the west coast of India, suggesting it has crossed the Strait of Hormuz after several weeks without signal, according to data from ICIS LNG Edge, Marine Traffic and LSEG.

Adnoc declined to comment.

Ships around the Gulf have been using evasive tactics such as stopping transmitting their locations or transmitting false identification numbers to avoid being targeted or detained, ship-tracking data showed.

“We have not yet heard official confirmation of the position. There are occasional cases of bad signal data or of ships spoofing positions or even using another ship’s identity (MMSI) number, but the indicated position does not show immediately obvious signs of this,” said Alex Froley, senior LNG analyst at ICIS, a data intelligence firm.

“If the tanker has crossed, it would be a hopeful sign for the gas market, but only a very early one. One tanker crossing would not necessarily guarantee that more could follow, as the situation has been changing rapidly,” Froley added.

A few Qatari tankers have tried twice to cross the strait in April without success. An empty Omani LNG tanker managed to cross the strait earlier this month.

Reuters