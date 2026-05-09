US military says it killed 2 in strike on alleged drug-trafficking boat

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US defence secretary Pete Hegseth testifies before a Senate armed services committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on April 30 2026.

The US military on Friday said it struck a vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing two people and leaving one survivor in the latest attack on boats suspected of transporting narcotics.

US Southern Command said two men were killed in the strike while one person survived.

The US Coast Guard was notified for search and rescue operations, Southern Command said.

US forces have attacked multiple alleged drug-running boats in the Eastern Pacific in recent weeks.

The US military’s strikes on such vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific have killed more than 190 people since September.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International call the strikes “unlawful extrajudicial killings”.

Reuters