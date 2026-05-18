Four crew eject safely after jets collide at Idaho airshow

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Four crew members of two E/A-18G Growler military jets eject safely after a mid-air collision during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show outside Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho in the US on May 17 2026. Photo:

Four crew members involved in a mid-air collision of military jets ejected safely at an air show on Sunday outside Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, the US Navy said.

Two E/A-18G Growler jets collided in mid-air 3.2km from the base during the two-day Gunfighter Skies Air Show, said Commander Amelia Umayam, a spokesperson for Naval Air Forces, US Pacific Fleet.

The two jets with four aircrew collided “while performing an aerial demonstration” at about 12.10pm as part of the air show, Umayam said, noting all four crew members ejected safely.

“The incident is under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available,” Umayam said.

The air show’s official site lists the US Navy’s E/A-18G “Vikings” Growler demo team as one of the scheduled performers. The jets involved in the collision were assigned to electronic attack squadron 129 from Whidbey Island, Washington, Umayam said.

A portion of state hghway 167, where the aircraft crashed, will remain closed for several days while the investigation continues, according to the 366th Fighter Wing, which is based at Mountain Home.

Sunday marked the first Gunfighter Skies Air Show in eight years. A hang glider pilot died in a crash during the last show in 2018.

The Mountain Home fire department, Mountain Home police department and Elmore County emergency management co-ordinator did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters