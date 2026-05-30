Trump in excellent health with leg swelling and hand bruising, doctor says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump departs Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre en route to the White House in Bethesda, Maryland, US, on May 26 2026. Picture:

US President Donald Trump is in excellent health, his physician said in a memo released by the White House on Friday, citing results from an examination this week that indicated the 79-year-old continues to experience “slight lower leg swelling” and “benign” hand bruising.

“President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function,” Dr Sean Barbabella wrote in the Tuesday memo, released late in the evening on Friday, adding Trump is “fully fit to carry out all duties of the commander-in-chief and head of state”.

Trump’s Tuesday visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, his third in 13 months, was closely watched as the White House in the past year had to detail several of the president’s health conditions after pictures revealed at times swollen ankles, bruised hands and a blotchy neck.

Shortly after the visit, Trump said “everything checked out perfectly”.

Barbabella’s memo cited Trump’s “slight lower leg swelling ... with improvement from last year” and continued hand bruising, described as “common”, “benign” and “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking in the setting of aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention”.

The memo did not address the reason for skin treatment in March on the president’s neck and did not indicate he underwent another magnetic resonance imaging exam, as he did in October.

Trump, who turns 80 in June and was the oldest person to assume the presidency, frequently casts himself as more energetic and fitter than Joe Biden, his Democratic predecessor, who left office last year at age 82 after facing questions about his fitness for the job.

Friday’s memo said the president’s overall cardiac function is normal and that “a comprehensive neurological examination demonstrated normal mental status”, including screenings for depression and anxiety.

“Preventive counselling was provided, including guidance on diet, a recommendation to take a low-dose aspirin, increased physical activity, and continued weight loss,” the memo said.

Trump is 190cm tall and weighs 108kg, the memo added.

Reuters