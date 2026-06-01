Malaysia bars under-16s from signing up for social media

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From Monday, social media platforms including Meta Platforms’ Facebook and Instagram, TikTok and Alphabet’s YouTube must conduct age verification against government-issued records, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said. File photo:

Malaysia has started barring those aged under 16 from registering accounts on social media platforms, its communications regulator said on Monday, as it boosts efforts to protect minors from exposure to harmful content online.

The Southeast Asian nation joins a growing number of countries introducing measures to regulate access to online platforms amid mounting concerns about the impact of social media on children’s health and safety.

From Monday, social media platforms including Meta Platforms’ Facebook and Instagram, TikTok and Alphabet’s YouTube must conduct age verification against government-issued records, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said.

Fines up to 10m ringgit (R40.5m) may be levied against social media platforms who fail to comply.

“The measure is not intended to prohibit child users from the internet or to deny them access to technology,” the commission said, adding it aims to boost responsibility among social media platforms, parents and guardians in protecting minors online.

Age verification for existing users will be implemented by social media platforms over six months.

Malaysia has stepped up scrutiny of social media companies after finding a sharp rise in harmful online content in recent years and is cracking down on material that deliberately tries to stir racial or religious tensions or criticises the monarchy.

Reuters