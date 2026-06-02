Mandelson documents reveal Westminster tensions over US post

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In a 1,504-page document, the government released messages, ranging from vetting e-mails to personal WhatsApps, in a data dump it hopes will take some of the focus off Prime Minister Keir Starmer and show Peter Mandelson was less than frank over his ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. File photo.

Britain’s government released reams of documents on Monday relating to the appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US, offering a glimpse into the often acerbic world of Westminster and his messy clearance for the job.

The Mandelson saga, which forced the departure of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s closest aide, has become a focus for criticism of Britain’s leader, who is fighting for his political survival against a probable leadership challenge.

In a 1,504-page document, the government released messages, ranging from vetting e-mails to personal WhatsApps, in a data dump it hopes will take some of the focus off Starmer and show Mandelson was less than frank over his ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mandelson: ‘You will never regret’ appointment

In one document, the government said it had written to Mandelson on March 31 to request any information held on his personal phone as part of an investigation into his appointment and work, something he had declined to hand over.

Private messages from Mandelson, who was twice sacked from cabinet under Labour’s longest-serving prime minister Tony Blair, show him regularly chatting to Labour insiders, pressing his case and sometimes exchanging criticisms of the government.

In a handwritten note to then-foreign minister David Lammy on November 18 2024, Mandelson writes: “I just wanted you to know if you were minded to appoint me [as ambassador], I would make sure you never regret it.”

He said he went “tonto” over the government’s failure to immediately approve a personalised red ministerial box as a gift to US President Donald Trump, using a slang term for going crazy.

Mandelson also took a swipe at Starmer, telling senior minister Pat McFadden he believed “Keir is not leading from the front”.

In the same exchange, McFadden told Mandelson the government was “asking the wrong questions”, saying every meeting was about “who can we tax to pay benefits to others”.

The government hopes the release of the documents and his messages will put an end to questions surrounding Starmer’s judgment in appointing a man whose friendship with Epstein was known. However,they are unlikely to silence calls for the prime minister to stand down after Labour lost in local elections last month.

Mandelson is under police investigation for allegedly leaking government documents to the late Epstein. He does not face allegations of sexual misconduct.

An initial tranche of documents was released in March, which showed Starmer was warned of the risks of the appointment, not only over Mandelson’s ties to Epstein but also because of the Labour veteran’s support for closer ties with China.

Starmer faces a possible leadership challenge later this year if his main rival, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, wins a seat in parliament in an election on June 18.

Reuters