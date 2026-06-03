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Iran blames Kuwait and Bahrain for enabling US attacks, vows response

Tehran warns of retaliation against any future attacks originating from regional allies

Reuters Agency

Reuters

A drone view of vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Musandam, Oman, on June 3 2026. File photo. (Reuters)

Iran’s foreign ministry condemned on Wednesday what it described as US attacks on an Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and a telecommunications tower on Qeshm Island, saying they violated a ceasefire understanding and international law.

The ministry said Kuwait and Bahrain bore “direct and clear responsibility” for the attacks, alleging their territory and facilities had been used to support US military operations against Iran.

Tehran said it reserved the right to self-defence and would use all available means to respond, including by targeting the source of any future attacks.

Reuters

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