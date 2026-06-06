US attacks Iranian sites after Iran launches drones, in latest Gulf flare-up

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A drone view of vessles anchored in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

US forces struck Iranian coastal radar sites on Saturday after shooting down drones launched by Iran towards the Strait of Hormuz, the US military said, in the latest escalation complicating efforts to end the war between the two countries.

The US military believes the four Iranian drones were targeting regional maritime traffic, a US official told Reuters. US Central Command said on X that the US then struck Iran’s surveillance sites in Goruk and Qeshm Island, which are on the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted US bases in the region with missiles in retaliation for US strikes and fired on four tankers attempting to cross the strait without its permission.

Kuwaiti air defences were ​intercepting missile and drone attacks of undisclosed origin, state media reported, while in Bahrain sirens sounded and residents were urged to seek shelter. Iran said it had hit US bases in both countries with ballistic missiles, but the US military said six missiles were intercepted and a seventh did not reach its target.

The US and Iran have been engaged in largely indirect negotiations to secure an interim deal to halt the three-month-old war that would leave issues including Iran’s nuclear programme to further negotiations.

But amid periodic skirmishes a deal has remained elusive.

As part of any agreement, Tehran wants access to billions of dollars in oil revenue, waivers on sanctions on crude exports, the lifting of a US blockade on its ports and leverage over the strait. Iran has effectively blocked the strait, where about a fifth of the world’s oil transited before the war.

US President Donald Trump is facing mounting domestic political pressure due to rising fuel prices to bring the unpopular war to an end. He told NBC that while most of Iran’s drone and missile manufacturing facilities had been destroyed, the Iranians still have access to about a fifth of their missiles.

“They have some missiles; they have some drones. I would say percentage-wise, maybe 21%-22% of their missiles. It’s a lot of missiles, but it’s not what it was when we first attacked,” Trump told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” programme, according to excerpts released by the network on Friday.

Asked why Iran’s leaders — if as desperate as he has portrayed them — were not more inclined to strike a deal, Trump said: “Because they are strong. They’re proud. There are things they never thought they’d be doing that they’re going to have to do; they’ve got no choice, and it takes a little while.”

After the US and Israel launched the war against Iran on February 28, Tehran fired missiles and drones against Gulf states hosting US bases and largely stopped shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The conflict has driven up oil prices and disrupted supply chains for other products. The UN World Food Programme said on Friday it was pushing millions of people closer to hunger due to rising fuel and transport costs.

Mohsen Rezaei, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, told CNN on Friday that a peace deal hinged on the Trump administration unfreezing $24bn (R397.5bn) in Iranian assets and warned that the US would “enter into a dark corridor” if it resumed attacks.

Fighting flares across region despite ceasefires

In a parallel conflict in Lebanon, Iran-aligned armed group Hezbollah said on Friday it carried out two attacks on Israeli troops in south Lebanon, including near the recently captured Beaufort Castle, while Lebanese security services said Israeli airstrikes hit towns in southern Lebanon.

Iran has reaffirmed support for Hezbollah while demanding that Israel withdraw from southern Lebanon. Tehran has made a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah a condition for any peace deal with Washington to resolve the war.

The latest round of fighting between Hezbollah and Israel erupted at the start of March. Hezbollah said its actions were in support of Tehran.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem this week rejected a US-brokered pact between Israel and the Lebanese government to halt the fighting in Lebanon. The deal did not provide for an Israeli withdrawal, and Hezbollah had not been a party to the negotiations.

Israel has kept up strikes in southern Lebanon, and it has said its forces would not withdraw or halt operations in the country amid increasing friction with the US.

Lebanon’s parliament speaker and Hezbollah ally Nabih Berri said on Friday he would agree to the withdrawal of the group from southern Lebanon if Israeli troops simultaneously left territory they occupy in the country.

Along with Lebanon, residents of Gaza, northern Israel and Kuwait have all been under fire this week, despite US-arranged ceasefires that Trump said involved “shooting in a more moderate manner”, rather than a total halt to fighting.

Reuters