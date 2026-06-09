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WATCH | Kenyan police arrest former chief justice at national park protest

People protesting against plans to build on national park in Nairobi

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Environmental activists dispersed after riot police officers threw teargas canisters at them during a march against the encroachment of Nairobi National Park's land and plans to relocate the Nairobi Animal Orphanage in Kenya on June 8 2026. (Monicah Mwangi)

Riot police fired tear gas to disperse scores of protesters rallying on Monday against plans to build on part of a national park in Kenya’s capital.

Officers moved in and arrested at least nine people, including former chief justice David Maraga, outside the main entrance of Nairobi National Park, Reuters reporters said.

The Kenya Wildlife Service has defended the project, saying it will expand an animal orphanage on the site, Africa’s only wildlife reserve within a capital city.

Protesters — who waved placards marked with “Nature is not vacant land” and other slogans — say the plans, including a parking area for more than 1,000 vehicles, will encroach on one of Kenya’s most famous protected areas.

The park lies just 10km from Nairobi’s central business district. Rhinos, lions, buffalo and leopards can be seen against the backdrop of the city’s skyline.

“We are gathered here because Nairobi National Park is once again under threat,” activist Nyaguthii Chege told reporters at the scene.

Reuters

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