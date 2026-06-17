G7 leaders pledge to enhance efforts to address global debt vulnerabilities

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Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Council president Antonio Costa, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Caroline Merotto, wife of Switzerland's President Guy Parmelin, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Swiss Federal President Guy Parmelin, Brazil's Rosangela 'Janja' da Silva, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung, France's President Emmanuel Macron, South Korea's first lady Kim Hea Kyung, French president's wife Brigitte Macron, British prime minister's wife Victoria Starmer, US President Donald Trump, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, Canadian prime minister's wife Diana Carney, European commission president Ursula von der Leyen, German chancellor's wife Charlotte Merz, European commission president's husband Heiko von der Leyen, Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Kenya's President William Ruto before a cultural performance and concert during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on June 16 2026.

G7 leaders on Tuesday pledged to step up efforts to address high debt burdens among developing countries, including middle-income countries not currently eligible for a debt relief initiative launched by the broader G20 large economies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a joint declaration issued after a session that included guest countries Kenya, Egypt, India, Brazil and South Korea, the G7 leaders affirmed their commitment to international co-operation on development while urging reforms and a greater emphasis on private investment.

They said traditional development policies had produced results, but had only “limited impact in reducing financial dependency on external assistance”. Public resources, curtailed sharply by the US and other advanced economies in recent years, would continue to play a key role, but were insufficient to meet global development needs, said leaders meeting in the French lakeside resort of Evian-les-Bains.

“We will enhance efforts to address escalating global debt vulnerabilities that threaten economic stability and constrain fiscal space for essential public service interventions,” said the statement, backed by South Korea and Kenya.

The leaders also underscored the importance of progress towards a common approach to debt restructurings for vulnerable middle-income countries not eligible for the G20 Common Framework, set up during Covid to aid the poorest countries.

“Essentially what they’re calling for is pre-emptive debt restructuring — dealing with debt before it becomes a crisis,” said Eric LeCompte, executive director of Jubilee USA Network, a development group, when welcoming the leaders’ statement. He said the focus on private sector investment was important given the decline of public development funding.

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development data showed official development assistance dropped by 23.1% in real terms in 2025 to $174.3bn (R2.8-trillion), led by a nearly 57% drop in aid by the US and smaller declines from Germany, France, Britain and Japan.

Kevin Gallagher, director of Boston University’s Global Development Policy Center, noted it was the G7’s first official acknowledgement of debt concerns among poorer countries that were not eligible for the Common Framework. He expressed surprise, however, that the declaration did not address the urgent, immediate needs of developing countries caused by the war in the Middle East.

“Countries outside of the G7, especially in Asia and Africa, that are net energy importers need immediate liquidity finance, immediate fiscal support for imports and fuel/fertiliser subsidies, and longer-run low-cost development finance to shift away from such vulnerable positions in the world economy,” he said.

Development group Oxfam International criticised the G7 statement and called on its leaders to increase their aid to the 0.7% of gross national income previously promised.

“The G7 has made the biggest collective cut in life-saving aid in its history, a move that is causing millions of people to die,” said Joern Kalinski, the group’s senior adviser on G7. “Repurposing life-saving aid to provide many financial incentives for private investors rather than building public schools and hospitals is the wrong thing to do, and will make a bad situation far worse.”

Reuters