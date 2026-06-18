World

Switzerland to host US-Iran negotiations Friday

Mediators from Pakistan and Qatar to join diplomatic efforts

Reuters Agency

Reuters

US and Iran will meet in Buergenstock, Switzerland, post-ceasefire. File photo. (Denis Balibouse)

Initial talks between the US and Iran are planned at the Buergenstock mountaintop resort in Switzerland on Friday, following the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Tehran and Washington, the Swiss government said on Thursday.

“As things stand, the plan is still for the US and Iran, along with mediators Pakistan and Qatar and other involved countries, to meet tomorrow at Buergenstock for initial negotiations about implementing the agreement.

“No further information is currently available regarding the schedule and details of this meeting,” the Swiss foreign ministry said in a statement.

Reuters

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