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Namibia says it is being removed from financial crime watchdog’s ‘grey list’

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Russia's membership of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was suspended in February.
Namibia says it has been removed from the FATF grey list after reforms to strengthen financial crime controls. Picture: (123RF/Etiamos)

Namibia said on Friday that Paris-based financial crime watchdog the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was removing it from its “grey list” of countries under special scrutiny to implement standards to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing.

  • Namibia’s finance ministry said the FATF made the announcement on Friday afternoon at a plenary meeting.
  • The FATF wrapped up several days of meetings on Friday and was expected to announce the decisions of those meetings later in the day.
  • The FATF did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
  • Namibia was placed on the “grey list” in February 2024 due to 13 deficiencies in its systems to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.
  • The Southern African country’s finance ministry said an on-site assessment by the FATF was successful after the watchdog earlier found it had largely addressed the 13 deficiencies.

Reuters

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