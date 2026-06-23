Namibia’s communications regulator dismisses Starlink appeal over licence rejection

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Namibia’s communications regulator has issued a decision on Starlink’s appeal after its licence applications were rejected earlier this year. Picture:

Namibia’s communications regulator said on Monday it dismissed an appeal by Starlink against the rejection of its licence applications, reaffirming that Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider failed to meet local ownership requirements.

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran) rejected Starlink’s applications for a telecommunications service licence and radio spectrum access in March, citing non-compliance with ownership and control requirements under the country’s Communications Act.

“Starlink’s application remained non-compliant with the ownership and control requirements of the Communications Act,” Cran said in a statement.

The regulator said Starlink’s reconsideration application was filed after the statutory deadline, which expired on April 23.

Cran received 624 reconsideration requests from the public, 622 of which were dismissed for failing to meet procedural and jurisdictional requirements.

The two submissions that met the threshold introduced no new facts and identified no material error in the original decision, the regulator said.

“Cran affirms the reconsideration of requests did not provide a sufficient legal or factual basis to alter the original decision.”

Reuters