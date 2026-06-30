Cities shuttered before anti-illegal immigrant protests

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The streets of Johannesburg are practically deserted as the Mabahambe march is about to start at Beyers Naude Park.

Workers stayed home, shops were shut and buses sat idle around South Africa on Tuesday as fears mounted that planned anti-illegal immigrant marches would descend into violence.

Many foreigners from African countries avoided coming to work, and thousands had already fled before Tuesday’s “deadline” — set by the demonstrators — for all undocumented migrants to leave.

Most have interpreted the deadline as a physical threat. Xenophobic protests have in the past led to violence against immigrants and their property, with little distinction made between those who entered legally or not.

Police and military in the streets

Landlords in Johannesburg and Durban were evicting foreign tenants for fear of their buildings being vandalised, witnesses said.

“All these people, they were chased out by their landlords,” Mabako Majole, a leader of the Congolese community, said next to a crowd of 100 people sleeping on the street in the Durban CBD.

“All these people are legal. They have documents.”

The state has a duty and obligation to ensure that those demonstrating do so peacefully — Tebello Mosikili, deputy national commissioner for policing

Police and military were deployed to the streets to keep order during the marches in several cities, which are expected to attract many thousands of mostly poor or unemployed South Africans.

“The state has a duty and obligation to ensure that those demonstrating do so peacefully,” deputy national commissioner for policing Tebello Mosikili told a news conference late on Monday.

The latest anti-illegal immigrant sentiment and a failure by police so far to protect victims of attacks have tarnished South Africa’s post-Mandela reputation as a human rights defender and strained its relations with the rest of the continent.

Statements by politicians have also endorsed the marchers’ concerns, even while they condemned thuggishness.

“South Africans’ deep concerns about illegal immigration are real, and they deserve to be heard,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday. “But the right to protest does not allow people to threaten or intimidate others, or to engage in acts of vandalism or violence.”

Reuters