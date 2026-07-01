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Several people killed in fire at 10-storey Antwerp block of flats: police

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Fire hoses blast water ioto the engulfed rooftop of the city building.
The building, which has been evacuated, was home to more than 200 people, the police said, adding that several people were injured. File photo: (Thapelo Morebudi)

Several people were killed in a fire that broke out on Wednesday morning in a block of flats in the Belgian city of Antwerp, police said on their website.

The fire department received a call at about 10am regarding a “raging fire” on the eighth floor of the 10-floor building in the Linkeroever area of Antwerp.

The building, which has been evacuated, was home to more than 200 people, the police said, adding that several people were injured.

“We ask local residents affected by the smoke to close windows and doors and, if necessary, switch off ventilation,” police added.

Several fire brigades from different districts were on site.

Reuters

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