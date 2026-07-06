Indonesia daycare abuse case grows to 27 suspects, police say

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Police tape cordons off an area at the Little Aresha daycare centre as Indonesian police investigate allegations of physical abuse of children in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Picture:

Indonesian police named 14 more people as suspects in an alleged child abuse and neglect case at a daycare centre in Yogyakarta city, an official said on Monday, bringing the number of suspects to 27 people in a case that has sparked outrage in the country.

Police raided the daycare centre in late April and said they found dozens of children aged between two and six years old with their hands and feet tied. Some children were tied to doors.

Police arrested 13 people at the time, including the owner of the Little Aresha daycare, its principal and caregivers, on suspicion of alleged child abuse and neglect. The daycare centre was also operating without a licence, police said.

The new suspects included 10 caregivers, a security officer and administration staff, Apri Sawitri, head of child protection at Yogyakarta’s police criminal investigation unit, told Reuters.

Apri said the caregivers were named suspects because it is alleged that they “took part” in the child abuse and neglect, while the security officer and other staff are alleged to have “allowed” it to happen.

The new suspects are being questioned, and police will make a decision on whether they have grounds to make any arrests, she added. Reuters could not immediately contact the lawyers representing the suspects.

The police have completed their investigation into the first 13 suspects, and the provincial prosecutor’s office is drafting formal charges to be submitted to a local court, Apri said.

It was unclear when the trial will start, she said, and more people could still be named as suspects with police investigations continuing.

Reuters