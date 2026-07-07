World

Iran’s foreign minister says US threats hamper deal-making

US President Donald Trump threatened to ‘finish the job’ if a deal is not made

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi had earlier said Iran would halt its retaliatory strikes provided Israel stopped attacking as of 4am in Tehran.
‘Negotiations on a final deal will not commence if threats continue. Honour your signature,’ Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi wrote in a post on X. Picture: (Iranian Foreign Ministry/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Talks to reach a final deal between Tehran and Washington will not start if US threats continue, Iran’s foreign minister said on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump’s threat to “finish the job” if a deal is not made.

“Negotiations on a final deal will not commence if threats continue. Honour your signature,” Abbas Araqchi wrote in a post on X.

Araqchi’s post was referring to an interim deal signed last month by Iran and the US that calls on both sides to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other.

Reuters

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