Novo Nordisk to launch cheaper Ozempic copy in South Africa

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Novo Nordisk is set to launch a cheaper Ozempic copy in South Africa towards the end of July. Picture: Reuters

Novo Nordisk will launch a more affordable authorised copy of its Ozempic diabetes drug in South Africa later this month, partnering with health care company Acino to expand patient access.

The medicine, which uses the same semaglutide active ingredient as Ozempic, will launch on July 27 and is registered by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) as the country’s only authorised semaglutide copy, the Danish medicine maker said late on Thursday.

An authorised copy differs from generic, compounded or biosimilar versions because it is produced by Novo Nordisk and uses the identical active pharmaceutical ingredient, manufacturing process and delivery device as Ozempic, but under a different name, the company said.

“Prices around this will be confirmed to the market next week; however, I can confirm that Extensior will be cheaper than [branded] semaglutide for use in type 2 diabetes,” Sara Norcross, GM of Novo Nordisk South Africa, told Reuters on Friday.

“We will continue to assess pricing, as our goal is always to improve access by providing patients and health care professionals with additional treatment options but ensuring that we maintain the same high quality standards,” she said.

GLP-1 demand surges in South Africa, creating ‘grey market’

Demand for GLP-1 drugs, widely used for diabetes and weight loss, surged in South Africa last year after the launch of Eli ​Lilly’s blockbuster Mounjaro and subsequently Novo’s Wegovy.

Unable to afford the drugs, some patients switched to compounded copies of ​the medication, opening up a grey market for many pharmacies and local producers, a market that regulators are trying to curb due to concerns about safety.

Earlier this year, Novo cut some of the prices of its Wegovy medicine to make it more accessible, but the company said it believes the Ozempic copy will make the medicine much more accessible.

Extensior will be available in the same 0.25mg, 0.5mg and 1mg doses as Ozempic, Norcross said.

Acino, a Swiss pharmaceutical company that is part of Abu Dhabi-headquartered life sciences company Arcera, will support its rollout in South Africa under a partnership focused on expanding access to affordable medicines in high-growth markets, the company said.

Reuters